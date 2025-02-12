Two reported missing teen sisters in Sumter County have been found

Update:

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the two missing teens were found safely.

Previous Story:

Two teenage sisters have been reported missing out of Sumter County today.

Heather Seward (17) 5′04 115 lbs. and Alivia Seward (13) 4′11 115 lbs.

They were last seen at the Lady Lake, FL, home around 10:30 PM on February 8, 2025.

There is an unknown direction of travel and unknown means of travel.

If anyone has any information to assist with locating these girls, don’t hesitate to contact Detective Almany at 352-793-2621, referencing case number 25-720.

