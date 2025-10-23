Uber Eats driver charged after his son with autism found naked on I-4 ramp, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Central Florida father has been charged with child neglect.

Jeremy Rouse is accused of leaving his non-verbal child with autism on the side of Interstate 4.

Altamonte Springs police reported that Rouse was making a delivery for Uber Eats when he lost track of his child, who was later found alone and naked near the on-ramp at State Road 436.

Police noted that it took nearly an hour for Rouse to return to the location where his child was found.

