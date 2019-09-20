UCF Athletics announce McNamara Cove, coming in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. - Next year, season ticket holders at the University of Central Florida will be able to kick back and relax as they take a stroll around the school's McNamara Cove.
The university said it will offer 250 all-inclusive "Covegating" membership packages for all regular-season home football games, which will include food, drinks and parking, among other amenities.
The school's athletic program said the cove will be available for special events use by "Covegating" members, UCF Athletics donor events, UCF alumni programming and select groups of students.
McNamara Cove was announced as a planned project last November.
School officials said construction will begin soon after the current football season and be completed by the start of the 2020 football season.
The project is funded by alumni Tom and Stacey McNamara and their two daughters.
McNamara Cove is a GO!!— Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) September 19, 2019
Can't wait to break ground on it soon alongside Tom, Stacey & the McNamara family!
📰 https://t.co/wQUaJ2M4Nd pic.twitter.com/qNklDgYkqa
