UCF considers 10% tuition increase for out-of-state students starting this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida (UCF) is contemplating a 10% tuition hike for out-of-state students, potentially starting this fall.

The proposed increase will impact undergraduate, graduate, and medical students who are outside of Florida.

The tuition increase proposal is in line with UCF’s plans to revise its financial strategies. If it gains approval, a significant number of students at the university will be impacted by the higher costs.

The last tuition increase for out-of-state students at UCF occurred in 2011, marking a long stretch of stable rates for these students.

