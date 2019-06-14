UCF improperly transferred nearly $100 million for construction projects, investigators say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators said the University of Central Florida improperly transferred nearly $100 million toward construction projects.
This includes money spent on Trevor Colbourn Hall, the project that sparked the extra scrutiny.
“We're now in the process of performing a deep dive into each of the projects on this list through document review, witness interviews to try and determine how the decision was made to use E&G funds, who made it and why,” lead investigator Joey Burby said.
The list that Burby gave to the board of governors on Thursday shows about $61 million of operating funds steered into the accounts of 11 projects, including three tied to the new downtown campus.
The numbers don't include roughly $38 million spent on Trevor Colbourn Hall.
Burby said several former UCF administrators are not cooperating with the investigation, including the past two presidents.
UCF officials responded in a statement Friday, saying, "We have taken extensive measures to ensure we appropriately spend our money. These preliminary findings and our ongoing conversations with the Board of Governors will help us develop the strongest checks and balances and restore trust."
A UCF spokesman also said the money on the list shows funds that were transferred but doesn't necessarily mean they were spent.
The investigation should be finished by August.
