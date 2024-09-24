UCF plans new $115M facility to bolster research ambitions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The University of Central Florida soon will start the design of a planned $115 million research building.

UCF’s Board of Trustees on Sept. 27 will consider allocating $4.5 million in education and general carry-forward funds to start design on the three-story, 105,060-square-foot project proposed to the north of the 105,775-square-foot Research I building, which opened in 2018. The university wants to allocate money for the design so it can request construction funding from the Florida Legislature.

The university in 2018 determined the need another lab facility, and its most recent strategic plan has a goal to increase research activity as the college seeks to become one of the top 25 public research universities in the country. The college wants to increase annual research and development expenditures from $239 million in 2022 to $350 million in 2027, as well as grow full-time equivalent faculty from 1,787 in 2022 to 2,100 in 2027.

