UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton wins AAC Offensive Player of the Year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton on Wednesday was named the American Athletic Conference's offensive player of the year for the second straight year.
Milton, who continues to recover at a Tampa hospital from a knee injury, is the conference's first back-to-back winner of the award.
He thanked his teammates Wednesday in an Instagram post.
Milton led one of the nation's strongest offenses. The team has won 24 straight games.
The Hawaii-native accounted for 34 total touchdowns -- 25 of which he passed and nine of which he ran.
A giant get well card has been hung at the UCF Student Union for students to sign.
Officials said Milton has spoken with backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. to help him prepare for Saturday's game against the University of Memphis Tigers -- the schools' fourth meeting.
