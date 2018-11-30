0 UCF readies to host conference championship, support injured quarterback

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida is preparing to host the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday – without the team’s star quarterback.

Quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a serious knee injury during the team’s rivalry game versus the University of South Florida last week.

His family released a statement, saying he suffered nerve damage, but the nerve is intact.

READ: UCF football quarterback continues to recover from knee injury

UCF fans are working on ways to offer support for Milton during Saturday’s championship game.

The school said it will pass out 40,000 leis on Saturday in support of Milton, who is a Hawaii native. Students have also signed a large get well soon card to present to him at the game.

“I actually signed it. And then part of his culture is like ‘ohana,’ saying we are a big family. So we really wish you the best, and we're going to win for you,” said student Tameika Liciaga

The leis were donated by local business owner and UCF Knight Sanjay Samsrinivasan.

He said donating the 40,000 leis that will be worn by fans on game day is a simple way to show his support.

READ: UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton wins AAC Offensive Player of the Year

“We want to make sure that the stadium is electrified, that the bounce house is bouncing with full of colors, a sea of colors,” he said. “And that's in honor of Milton."

He said with the team having an unforgettable season – its second undefeated one in a row – he wanted to do his part to help out.

Red-shirt freshman Darriel Mack is set to take Milton's place on Saturday.

The AAC championship game is a rematch from last season when UCF defeated Memphis 62 to 55.

The game is expected to sell out.

If you don’t get a ticket, you can catch the game kicking off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday live on Channel 9.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

© 2018 Cox Media Group.