0 UCF student dies week after hit-and-run crash, suspect rearrested for DUI manslaughter

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hours after friends and family gathered at UCF for a prayer vigil in her honor Friday night, UCF senior London Harrell was pronounced dead and the man suspected of striking her in a hit-and-run crash was rearrested, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said Harrell, 21, was struck before 1 a.m. June 22 on Napiers Circle and Pasteur Drive near UCF. Troopers said the driver, Yousuf Hasan, 25, is accused of hitting her and then fleeing the scene.

Investigators said Hasan hit a car on Mendel Drive and left that scene, prior to hitting the woman.

Troopers said they found Hasan sleeping behind the car in a parking lot on University Boulevard.

Troopers said Hasan had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech and was stumbling and swaying while walking to the breath testing room. They said Hasan failed field sobriety tests, but his Breathalyzer tests resulted in .000.

FHP officials said they believe Hasan was under the influence of drugs.

Investigators arrested Hasan on Sunday and he was out on bond prior to being rearrested Friday night. Troopers said his charges have been upgraded to DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

On Friday night, dozens of people had gathered at the Reflecting Pond on the UCF campus to pray for Harrell. People were asked to bring pictures and memorabilia of Harrell to help send positive energy in her fight for her life.

Her father, Mike Harrell, said his daughter may not survive but thanked those who showed up in support.

"Thank you for being here tonight," he told the crowd. "We love you all. London loved UCF. She loved Orlando."

Dozens of students, friends and family members gather at UCF tonight to pray for London Harrell. The UCF student was critically injured in a hit and run accident last weekend.

