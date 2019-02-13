  • UCF students get sneak peek at new downtown Orlando campus

    ORLANDO, Fla. - University of Central Florida students are getting a closer look at what their new downtown campus experience will be like.

    A meeting held Wednesday outlined what will happen when the campus opens this fall.

    The room was packed inside the student union building at UCF’s main campus as students learned more about the downtown campus experience.

    In partnership with Valencia College, UCF’s downtown campus will bring more than 7,000 students to Livingston Street to live, work and learn in downtown Orlando.

    UCF students learned about housing and classes, among other things, but there were also many concerns about transportation.

    “The drive is anywhere between 25-40 minutes if you are a student who has classes on the main campus and downtown,” said student Juan Aquino. “You will have to make that commute, and that's a scheduling commitment that you are going to have to make.”

    UCF police said they will have patrols dedicated to the downtown campus.

    The new campus is scheduled to open this fall.

