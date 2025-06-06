UCF taps Boise State’s Buckwalter as new provost, executive VP

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

John Buckwalter, a 20-year veteran in the field of academia, has been named the next provost at the University of Central Florida.

Buckwalter, who also will serve as executive vice president, most recently served as provost at Boise State University, where he led interdisciplinary initiatives and student achievement, according to a UCF release.

He begins his position with the university on Aug. 1 and succeeds Provost Michael D. Johnson, who will retire this summer after serving 35 years with UCF as a faculty member and dean before taking on the provost role.

