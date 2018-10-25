UCF warns students, employees about email 'sextortion' scam

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Students and employees at the University of Central Florida have been warned of an email “sextortion” scam.
The UCF Information Security Office shared a screenshot of one such email Thursday.
The scammer claimed he or she had hacked the user’s computer and planted a virus that tracked what websites you visit and even your camera.
“This scam claims to have recorded webcam video of the recipient viewing adult content,” the university said. “The attacker threatens to send the video to the recipient’s social media and email contacts unless a payment is made.”
The screenshot the university shared Thursday shows the scammer demanded $900 or else he or she will release photos within 48 hours. Scammers may also demand gift cards, the university said.
The university said that if you are using any passwords included in the email, you should change them immediately.
To read about how to report a suspicious email, click here.
