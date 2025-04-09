ULA set to launch first batch of Amazon’s Kuiper satellites from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is counting down to the next launch of its Atlas V rocket.

The rocket is set to carry the first batch of Amazon’s Kuiper communication satellites into orbit.

Kuiper is the name Amazon is giving its space-based internet service.

Amazon launched a pair of prototypes back in 2023, but this will be the first full-scale deployment.

The two-hour launch window opens at 7 p.m. Wednesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

