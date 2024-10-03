ULA set for second launch of new Vulcan rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance has been given the “Go For Launch” ahead of Friday’s planned Vulcan rocket lift-off.

Crews at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station completed a launch readiness review on Wednesday.

This is the second certification mission for the Vulcan rocket.

Watch: ULA launches Atlas V rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

It’s a requirement to be used regularly by the U.S. Space Force.

ULA says the weather forecast shows a 75% chance of meeting the launch rules.

Read: NASA switches off instrument on Voyager 2 spacecraft to save power

The launch window opens at 6 a.m.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the launch if it happens on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group