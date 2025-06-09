Undercover child exploitation sting nets 20 arrests in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said 20 people were arrested after an online sting operation to protect children.

The undercover operation took place from May 21 to May 24 and involved the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies.

The investigation was focused on people who were trying to sexually exploit children, police said.

Detectives said they posed as minors on various chat applications to find people looking to lure children for sexual activity.

Officials said 20 people were arrested, including a registered sex offender and “a prominent figure in the local equine industry with access to children.”

Police said a total of 80 charges were filed, including travel to meet a minor and soliciting a minor.

“Our top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of our community, especially children,” said Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who exploit the innocent are brought to justice. Our message is clear—these crimes will not be tolerated, and we are committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

