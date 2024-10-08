Understanding ‘Hurricane Brain’: Insights on pre-hurricane psychological emotions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 spoke with a certified mental health counselor, Dwight Bain, about how to handle pre-hurricane emotions and post-hurricane psychological recovery.
According to the psychological recovery guide, Post Hurricane Stress can affect everyone; however, it becomes dangerous if it goes on for an extended period.
The guide said natural disasters, like hurricanes, floods, or tornadoes, can create psychological symptoms that are commonly called “Hurricane Brain”.
Symptoms of “Hurricane Brain” can include any dramatic change in emotions, behavior, thought patterns, or physical symptoms over the next few days.
See the full Post-Hurricane Psychological Recovery guide below.
