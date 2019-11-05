Unidentified man, 35, expected to survive after shooting in Winter Park

- WINTER PARK, Fla. -
- One man was shot in the 3600 block of Aloma Avenue in Winter Park Tuesday
- This location is near Costco and Full Sail University
- The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not identified the man
- Deputies say he is 35 years old and white
- He was taken to a hospital
- He is expected to survive as his injuries are not life-threatening
- The investigation remains ongoing
- Check back with WFTV.com for any significant updates
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}