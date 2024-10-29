United Airlines adds more flights in Florida, including Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

United Airlines plans to add flights at 140 U.S. airports, including Orlando.

The Chicago-based airline will add flights as a part of its efforts to offer more than 4,600 flights per day in the January to March window. The airline is adding more than 20 additional departures from its hub airports to cities like Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, according to a news release.

Read: ‘Monsters Unchained’: Universal unleashes first look at terrifying monsters for new attraction

“This winter, we’re offering more flights to more destinations to give customers the widest range of places to explore,” Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said in a prepared statement.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group