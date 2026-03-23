United Airlines slashes summer flights amid soaring fuel costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — United Airlines will reduce its summer flight schedule to offset an estimated $11 billion in additional fuel costs.

The airline plans to cut less popular flights to manage the rising expenses projected for the year.

In a memo released last week, the CEO of United explained that the reductions will primarily affect mid-week and overnight trips.

These changes come as the industry faces significantly higher operating costs driven by surging fuel prices.

United expects to return to its full operational schedule by the fall.

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