Universal Orlando to debut Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness haunted house

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is paying tribute to heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne with a new original haunted house during this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

“Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness” will take guests on a journey inspired by the legendary musician’s solo career, featuring scenes and music from albums including Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman, Bark at the Moon, No More Tears, Scream and Ordinary Man.

At Universal Orlando, guests will travel through ancient ruins and dungeons before boarding the “Crazy Train” through a world inspired by the album covers of Diary of a Madman, Bark at the Moon, The Ultimate Sin and Black Rain.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando runs select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

Universal also announced new limited-release merchandise inspired by the haunted house is now available at the resort.

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