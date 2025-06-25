Universal Orlando Resort unveils 2 spooky new haunted houses for HHN

ORLANDO, Fla. — Things are getting spooky at Universal Orlando Resort as the theme park has announced two new haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights.

HHN will feature two original haunted houses: ‘El Artista: A Spanish Haunting’ and ‘Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters.’ The park says the houses promise to deliver unique and thrilling experiences for visitors.

The haunted house ‘El Artista: A Spanish Haunting’ involves a storyline where the art created by the tortured artist comes alive and possesses him.

In ‘Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters,’ visitors will find themselves in an Old West town where red-hot lava demons are wreaking havoc, attempting to possess everyone and melting everything in their path.

Additionally, Universal Orlando Resort has announced themed houses based on popular franchises, including the “Jason Universe” and “Fallout,” further enhancing the excitement of Halloween Horror Nights.

There are 10 haunted houses, scare zones, live shows, and more.

The haunted house will be open on select nights from August 29th to November 2nd, alongside other haunted houses.

