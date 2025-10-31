Universal Orlando Resort unveils new overlay for ‘Wicked: The Experience’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled a new overlay for ‘Wicked: The Experience’ on Friday, offering fans an immersive journey inspired by the upcoming film ‘Wicked: For Good,’ which hits theaters on Nov. 21.

The limited-time experience will feature new movie props, photo opportunities, and exclusive merchandise, allowing guests to explore iconic locations such as Shiz University and the Emerald City, brought to life with the scenic design.

In addition to the experiences, guests can eat themed treats throughout Universal Orlando.

Highlights include the Yellow Road Shake with Dulce de Leche ice cream and the Wizards Elixir Shake with Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream, available at Schwab’s Pharmacy ice cream shop.

