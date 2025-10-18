Universal Orlando Resort unveils new overlay at the Wicked Experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is set to unveil a new overlay for ‘Wicked: The Experience’ on Oct. 31, offering guests an immersive journey inspired by the upcoming film ‘Wicked: For Good.’

The limited-time experience, located within Universal Studios, will feature movie props, photo opportunities, and exclusive merchandise.

The movie is set to hit theaters on Nov. 21.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore spaces inspired by iconic locations from the Land of Oz, such as Shiz University and the Emerald City, brought to life with new scenic designs and displays of costumes and props from the film.

The experience will also include a new collection of merchandise celebrating fan-favorite characters and elements from ‘Wicked: For Good. ’

Visitors can indulge in themed treats available throughout Universal Orlando, including the Yellow Road Shake and the Wizards Elixir Shake, adding to the magical experience.

