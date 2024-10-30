Universal Orlando Resort’s Jolly Destination-wide Holidays Celebration returns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort announced the return of its Jolly Destination-wide Holidays celebration from November 22 through December 31.

Universal Orlando Resort invites families to enjoy the theme parks and the special holiday festivities inside the park, including The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal guests can take the “Universal Holiday Tour” where they’ll have an exclusive things like, a meet and greet with the Grinch and his dog Max, a meet and greet with Santa CLause and much more.

Guests can enjoy additional holiday festivities at all eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels, each of which will be decked out with festive décor for the season.

Special menus will be offered for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s and guests can join in on holiday celebrations, including Christmas tree lightings, Hannukah menorah lighting ceremonies, strolling carolers and more.

