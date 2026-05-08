Universal Orlando reveals exciting changes and new experiences coming soon

, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort says several new experiences and changes are coming across the destination in the next few years, including updates at Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and CityWalk.

According to Universal Orlando, the Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida will temporarily close beginning May 12 to make way for a reimagined version of the attraction.

The updated show is expected to open later this year and will feature a mix of classic and modern horror properties while keeping the comedy-focused style guests know.

At Universal Islands of Adventure, venues and experiences within the Lost Continent area will begin closing in phases over the coming months to make way for a new themed area.

Universal says Mythos Restaurant is expected to close in 2027 as part of the changes.

Thunder Falls Terrace at Islands of Adventure will also close this summer and be transformed into a new full-service restaurant scheduled to open in 2027.

At Universal CityWalk, Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice, founded by *NSYNC member Joey Fatone and manager Joe Mulvihill, will replace Hot Dog Hall of Fame, which is set to close in July.

The announcements add to previously revealed projects, including Five Guys, Luke Combs’ Category 10 venue at CityWalk, and the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster planned for Universal Studios Florida in 2027.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group