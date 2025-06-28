Universal Orlando unveils 3 spine-chilling haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has announced three brand-new haunted houses this week, each promising to deliver uniquely terrifying experiences for fans of immersive horror.

From cursed toys to undead flesh-eaters and Nordic nightmares, the latest haunted house lineup offers a chilling mix of folklore and fear.

HHN will feature three original haunted houses: ‘Dolls: Let’s Play Dead,’ ‘Grave of Flesh’ and ‘Gálkn: Monsters of the North’.

The haunted house ‘Dolls: Let’s Play Dead’ will have guests become doll-sized and be hunted by toys that have been burnt, melded, and stitched together by a “twisted little girl”.

‘Grave of Flesh’ will welcome you to your funeral, where things are about to go from bad to worse. Guests enter your grave and then the underworld, where flesh-eaters who feed on the dead will hunt you for all eternity.

Guests will venture in the hunted house ‘Gálkn: Monsters of the North’, a remote northern village, a wicked being rises from the dead, bringing a horde of monsters and demons from the fjords to wreak havoc on the townspeople.

Additionally, Universal Orlando Resort has announced themed houses based on popular franchises, including the “Jason Universe” and “Fallout,” further enhancing the excitement of Halloween Horror Nights.

There are 10 haunted houses, scare zones, live shows, and more.

The haunted house will be open on select nights from August 29th to November 2nd, alongside other haunted houses.

