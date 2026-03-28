Universal Orlando visitors sickened after riding roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several visitors had to be treated medically after riding a Universal Orlando Roller Coaster.

The “Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts” roller coaster became immobile during the ride, trapping passengers on board. The roller coaster resumed its motion, but after getting off the ride, several passengers said they “ felt sick.”

Paramedics arrived and treated several of the passengers at the scene.

It’s not the first time people have fallen ill on that particular roller coaster.

In October 2015, a 17-year-old boy had difficulty breathing after leaving that ride. One year later, a 44-year old woman had a seizure, although the report indicates it may have been triggered by a pre-existing condition.

In April 2017, a ride on this roller coaster left and 18-year old woman with motion sickness. Five years later, a 36-year old man suffered from abdominal pains.

Four months after that, a 40-year-old man was treated for chest palpitations. In September 2024, a 72-year old woman suffered dizziness and weakness. Three months later, a 76- year old woman had to be treated for syncope, a fainting spell caused by insufficient blood to the brain.

Universal Orlando did not respond to Eyewitness News’ request seeking comment on the roller coaster’s malfunction or what injuries the passengers suffered.

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