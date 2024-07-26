Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights house to feature all-female monsters

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has revealed a new haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Orlando released a poster for “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines.”

It will feature an all-female cast of classic monsters, including the Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula’s Daughter, and the She-Wolf of London.

Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights from Aug. 30 through Nov. 3.

