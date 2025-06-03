Universal Studios unveils ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ teaser for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Summer is just beginning, but Universal Studios Resort is already counting down to Halloween, which is only 151 days away.

Universal announced the first teaser for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights: “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” which will scare fans of the popular video game franchise.

The video game, book series, and 2023 Blumhouse movie follow animatronics from an abandoned children’s pizza restaurant that come to life and kill.

The haunted house will be open on select nights from August 29th to November 2nd, alongside other haunted houses.

Universal said it will release more details about this year’s Halloween Horror Nights soon.

