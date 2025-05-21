Universal’s Epic Universe: 9 details for your visit

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the highly anticipated opening of Universal’s Epic Universe approaches on May 22, there are a few key details to keep in mind.

This immersive theme park promises over 10 thrilling attractions and a wide variety of dining options across its five uniquely themed lands.

1. Park Hours & Early Entry

Epic Universe typically opens at 9:00 AM. Early Park Admission is available starting May 23, 2025, for eligible guests.

2. Parking & Transportation

Parking is available at 1001 Epic Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32819. Shuttle buses connect Epic Universe to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and CityWalk.

3. Ticket Information

Tickets are available through Universal Orlando’s official website, with prices starting at $139 for a single-day ticket. (Universal Orlando Media)

4. What to Bring

Guests should bring sunscreen, comfortable footwear, and a fully charged mobile device for the Universal app and digital lockers.

5. Dining Options

Epic Universe offers over 100 new menu items across its five themed lands, including Celestial Park and Super Nintendo World.

6. Express Pass Availability

Universal Express Pass is available for purchase, allowing guests to skip regular lines at most attractions.

7. Attractions & Entertainment

The park features over 10 attractions, including “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry,” “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment,” and “Stardust Racers.”

8. Weather Considerations

Orlando’s weather is typically sunny and warm, with temperatures ranging from 70°F to 90°F. Guests should stay hydrated and take breaks as needed. You can download the WFTV Channel app to get the latest notifications about the weather.

9. WFTV Coverage

WFTV will provide comprehensive coverage of Epic Universe’s opening, including live reports and behind-the-scenes looks throughout the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group