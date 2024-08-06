University of Florida makes announcement after Hurricane Debby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida announced that classes and all academic and student-related activities, including online classes, will resume on Tuesday.

P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School also will resume its normal schedules on Tuesday, the release stated.

UF closed its main campus in Gainesville on Monday because of Tropical Storm Debby.

The release went on to say: “While UF Health hospitals and clinics largely remained open, personnel at locations that closed should check with their immediate supervisors to confirm reopening schedules. Employees at UF/IFAS locations throughout the state should follow local guidance and check with their supervisors for information regarding reopening of their work locations.”

School officials encouraged employees who have been affected by the storm to speak to their supervisors regarding their specific circumstances.

Students should talk directly to their faculty about any possible changes in exam timelines and final project submissions.

Officials added that while the wind threat from the storm may have passed in Gainesville, hazards such as fallen trees or branches and downed power lines may still be present.

Do not walk in standing water, and do not drive through flooded areas and use caution at intersections where traffic signals are inoperable.

Employees and students facing financial challenges as a result of the storm should visit Aid-a-Gator to apply for a grant.

