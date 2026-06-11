US-1 reopens after power lines struck in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A construction mishap shut down a stretch of US-1 in Melbourne early Thursday.
The closure was necessary after a crew struck power lines around 2:30 a.m. at University Boulevard.
The incident closed southbound lanes of US-1 at WH Jackson Street.
Florida Power & Light did not report any power outages in the area Thursday morning.
A WFTV crew near the scene reported all lanes of US-1 reopened shortly after 6 a.m.
Be sure to catch Alexa Lorenzo’s live traffic updates daily on Eyewitness News This Morning on Channel 9 & TV 27.
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