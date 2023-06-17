The U.S. Coast Guard and Volusia County Beach Safety crews teamed up to rescue four stranded boaters

Volusia County, Fla. — The US Coast Guard and Volusia County Beach Safety crews joined forces on Thursday to rescue four stranded boaters in the waters off the Ponce de Leon Inlet jetties, according to a news release.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officials said a good Samaritan notified the U.S Coast Guard Jacksonville watchstanders at around 4:43 p.m. that four boaters were waving their hands for help.

Read: Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks

The Ponce de Leon Inlet boat crew rescued three people from the jetties. A Beach Safety crewmember rescued a fourth person, who slipped while transferring to the boat, said a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson.

Read: FDLE: Orlando man charged with defrauding major online retailer and returning less expensive items

“It’s great having partner agencies such as the Beach Safety with the ability to utilize their personal watercraft and swimmer to safely rescue the people off the slippery rocks,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Dautzenburg, Station Ponce de Leon.

“People should closely monitor the weather and always stay alert of incoming storms,” added Dautzenburg.

Read: $5K reward offered for tips leading to person who shot, killed woman in Orange County

All four people were taken to the Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet with no reported medical concerns.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group