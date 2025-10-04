U.S. Postal Service temporarily raises holiday shipping prices next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beginning next week, the U.S. Postal Service will raise holiday shipping prices due to increased handling costs during the busy season.

The temporary price change impacts Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select services. This adjustment is part of USPS’s strategy to handle the higher demand and costs during the holiday season.

The holiday pricing will run from October 5 through January 18. This change supports the USPS’s 10-year Delivering for America plan, designed to ensure the organization remains financially sustainable while fulfilling its public service mission.

The price change awaits Postal Regulatory Commission approval to align USPS’s pricing with competitors during peak season.

