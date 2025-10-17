VA hosts Lake Nona event to support veterans, raise awareness on domestic violence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Veterans and VA health experts gathered in Lake Nona on Thursday to discuss domestic violence and connect survivors with resources as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Orlando VA organized the event to support survivors and those seeking help, emphasizing the importance of providing educational resources and increasing access to support without stigma.

The event brought together veteran survivors, caretakers, and VA health experts to talk about the impact of domestic violence and promote prevention efforts.

Veterans and their families were connected with local resources and support available to them, aiming to help those affected by domestic violence.

The VA says its goal is to ensure that support is accessible without fear of stigma, gender bias, or age discrimination, making it easier for survivors to seek help.

