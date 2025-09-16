Valencia College expands ‘VCentials’ market to Osceola campus to help fight student hunger

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Valencia College unveiled its new “VCentials” food market on its Osceola County campus on Monday.

The market is designed to provide students with free access to nutritious food and hygiene items.

The initiative is part of Valencia College’s broader plan to install these markets across all its campuses, aiming to support student well-being and address food insecurity.

The Florida Blue Foundation announced its 2025 food security grants to eight non-profits, including two in Orange County.

