Valencia College opens new on-campus food pantry and support center for students

ORLANDO, Fla. — Valencia College is helping students fight food insecurity with a new on-campus support center.

Valencia College partnered with the Florida Blue Foundation to open its new “VCentials” support center.

The center is located at the Valencia College West Campus on Kirkman Road.

The long-term goal is for the center to become a one-stop location for students to access support for their basic needs.

“We know how acute the challenges are that many of our students face, and how those obstacles make it difficult for them to focus on learning,” said Kathleen Plinske, president of Valencia College. “This donation from Florida Blue Foundation allows us to increase our level of support for these students to address some of their needs, including having access to healthy and nutritious food.”

The supply pantry is the first of several facilities that will eventually make their way to other Valencia College campuses.

