Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sedrick Alexander ran for two touchdowns, Randon Fontenette scored on a Pick-6 and Diego Pavia outplayed Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Milroe as Vanderbilt stunned Alabama 40-35 Saturday for the Commodores’ first win over the nation’s top-ranked team.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Vanderbilt (3-2, 1-1) had lost all 60 games against AP Top Five teams, according to SportRadar. The Commodores hadn’t beaten Alabama on the field in 40 years, but they snapped a 23-game skid making big play after big play to give coach Clark Lea his alma mater’s biggest win ever.

The Commodores scored the first 13 points and took a 16-point lead that was their largest ever over the No. 1 team in the country. Only Jam Miller running for his second TD just before halftime trimmed that to 23-14.

Alabama had just moved to the top of The Associated Press’ Top 25 after an emotional win over Georgia. The Tide won the opening toss and deferred.

Read: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

Alexander capped the opening drive with a 7-yard TD to put Vandy ahead to stay. It marked the first time since 2007 that Vandy had opened a game against Alabama with a TD — Nick Saban’s second game as coach. Alabama rallied and won that day 24-10.

This time, the Tide (4-1, 1-1) helped Vanderbilt pad that lead with too many mistakes, sloppy play and penalties.

Alabama got within 30-28 with Milroe’s TD run.

Read: LIVE: Tropical Depression Fourteen becomes Tropical Storm Milton

Vanderbilt answered with 10 points. Of their total, 13 came off Milroe’s two turnovers, the second a strip sack by Miles Capers recovered by Yilanan Ouattara at midfield for Vanderbilt.

Pavia capped the drive with a 6-yard TD pass to Alabama native Kamrean Johnson with 5:07 left for a 40-28 lead. Milroe tried to rally Alabama, with Ryan Williams scoring on an end around on fourth-and-1 from 2 yards out with 2:46 left.

Vanderbilt fans and players started celebrating as Pavia knelt down to run out the clock.

Read: Hurricane tips: What you should do to prepare

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group