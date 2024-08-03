Vehicle crash in Marion County kills two and critically injures two victims

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 41 in Marion County left two passengers dead and both drivers critically hurt.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and NW 13th Street.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 41, and a sedan was heading southbound on the same road.

According to FHP the pickup lost control and veered off the roadway before heading towards the the southbound lane.

When the truck entered the southbound lane it struck the front of the sedan.

Marion County Fire Rescue reported that the passenger of the pickup (55 years old) and the sedan (16 years old) both died.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This crash is under investigation.

