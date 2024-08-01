Venezuelan community in Melbourne holds rally calling for fair elections

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Members of the Venezuelan community living in Central Florida are calling for free and fair elections in the South American country.

Hundreds of people rallied Wednesday night in Melbourne.

It comes after President Nicolás Maduro remained in power after an election that drew widespread criticism.

The main goal of the rally was to support freedom in Venezuela.

“We will participate from a distance. To help a little bit. We have to do something. We cannot stay at home sleeping while our people are fighting and dying,” said rally organizer Gerard de Sola.

The supporters waved signs and banners as they walked along the Melbourne Causeway.

