Verizon customers in the Northeast faced widespread outages on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to a Verizon spokesperson, on Saturday afternoon, Verizon customers in the Northeast experienced widespread outages due to a software issue.

The outages, which peaked on Saturday afternoon, primarily impacted the Northeast corridor of the United States, although other parts of the country also faced disruptions.

“We are aware of a software issue impacting wireless service for some customers,” the company said. “Our engineers are engaged, and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

Verizon has recognized the issue and is guiding customers to its ‘Check Network Status’ page for current service updates in their area. The company apologized for any inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience as they work to resolve the problem.

