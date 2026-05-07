Veteran robbed while doing yard work, suspect arrested after pursuit

EUSTIS, Fla. — Eustis Police said a Veteran was doing yard work when he was hit from behind. The suspect, later identified as Calvin Graham ran off with $120 his veteran ID and library card. Thanks to help from the victim, the Criminal Investigation Division was able to develop a ‘suspect’.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026 officers saw Graham riding his bicycle. Graham initially tried to run, but after a short pursuit he was arrested.

Police said Graham resisted arrest and attempted to bite an officer.

Graham is charged with robbery, resisting without violence, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

He is being held without bond

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