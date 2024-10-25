Video evidence shows couples’ tumultuous relationship months before alleged “suitcase murder”

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The murder trial of Sarah Boone will continue Friday, with prosecutors expected to present final pieces of rebuttal evidence.

Boone is accused of killing her boyfriend Jorge Torres by trapping him inside of a suitcase in February of 2020.

The defense had claimed Boone was suffering from “Battered Spouse Syndrome” and was in fear for her life when she picked up a baseball bat and hit Torres while he was inside the bag.

On Thursday, the defense rested their case, and prosecutors began their rebuttal.

Assistant State Attorney Will Jay called a behavioral health expert to the stand to try and poke holes in Sarah Boone’s testimony from earlier in the trial.

“They were having a good time when he got in the suitcase. They were enjoying themselves. All of that isn’t consistent with her having a feeling of imminent risk of harm,” said Dr. Tanya Warner, Chief Medical Officer for Meridian Behavioral Healthcare.

Read: Prosecutors recommend resentencing Erik and Lyle Menendez in 1989 killings of their parents

Boone testified earlier this week that she believed Torres could get out of the suitcase because at one point, his hand was sticking out of the bag.

Video evidence shown to jurors earlier in the trial shows Torres begging Boone to let him out, instead investigators say Boone went upstairs and fell asleep.

On Thursday, prosecutors published several new pieces of video evidence from months before Torres’ death.

The evidence includes cell phone video of the couple arguing while intoxicated.

It also includes body-worn cameras from the numerous times law enforcement was called to the couple’s home.

Read: Volusia County city discusses plans for floodings

Body camera video played in court showed the moments deputies arrested Torres for violating a no contact order by visiting Boone in 2019.

Both Boone and Torres had previously been arrested on domestic violence-related charges.

Altogether, the videos paint the picture of a tumultuous relationship between Boone and Torres.

In several of the videos from before Torres’ death, deputies say they were familiar with the couple.

“It sounds like you guys need to probably not hang out together anymore,” said a responding deputy in one video.

Day 10 of the trial begins at 8:30 am Friday. According to Judge Michael Kraynick, prosecutors still plan to present more evidence before both sides begin closing arguments Friday afternoon.

Read: Orange County Sheriff’s Office releases video from Sept. fatal encounter at InTown Suites

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group