Orange County Sheriff’s Office releases video from Sept. fatal encounter at InTown Suites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a Sept. 21, deputy involved shooting at the InTown Suites.

The sheriff’s office also released the name of the subject as Richard Edward Lee Green, 42.

**WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES AND LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.**



The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies fatally shot a man who ran at them while holding a knife early Saturday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday, deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said her boyfriend, a man in his 40s, had a knife and was suicidal.

Deputies said that they arrived at the InTown Suites at 1951 Central Florida Parkway around 4:30 a.m. and found the man who had a knife.

According to the new release, the man went back into his room, and deputies were in the parking lot attempting to get him to come out without the knife.

Deputies said after 20 minutes, the man came out, holding the knife above his head and running toward the deputies, who fired their weapons and hit the man.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies immediately rendered aid until the fire department arrived and took the man to the hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

OCSO said it would conduct an internal investigation.

The deputies who fired their weapons are on temporary, paid administrative leave pending FDLE’s initial review, OSCO said.

