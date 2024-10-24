Volusia County city discusses plans for floodings

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A plan is now in place to handle ongoing flooding issues in Edgewater. For weeks, Eyewitness News has been showing you neighborhoods that were underwater from rainstorms. Then came Hurricane Milton, which made things much worse.

The city is now working to clean and armor canals, move water and possibly create more retention ponds throughout the city. A major part of the plan includes the Duck Lake Outfall project. The mayor said water currently doesn’t have anywhere to flow so it fills and pours into neighborhoods. Eventually, that water will be diverted.

Earlier this month, we told you Mayor Diezel Depew along with commissioners voted to remove the city manager from his position for failing to properly handle flooding problems. Residents have also recently accused the city engineer of retaliation, saying he shut off two de-watering pumps that led to more flooding. Depew said an outside agency will now investigate those claims.

“I think every allegation should be investigated seriously. I was very saddened to hear some of those allegations, but they must be investigated to no end,” said Depew.

Depew is also working with the state to get more funding for infrastructure.

