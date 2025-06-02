Video released of Orange County deputies fatally shooting 19-year-old with knife

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video from the night deputies shot and killed a woman they say charged at them with a knife.

It happened on the night of May 8 when deputies responded to an apartment on Titelist Court near John Young Parkway and Oak Ridge Road.

Deputies say they heard screaming inside and forced their way in.

Deputies say Vanessa Eugene, 19, charged at them with a knife, leaving them no choice but to shoot her.

No one else was hurt.

The deputies involved are on leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues its investigation.

