WATCH: Video shows St. Cloud police arrest man accused of killing his wife

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Investigators in Osceola County released new videos and 911 calls from the night police say 48-year-old Jose Manuel Otero Fontanez shot and killed his wife.

Police said their children called 911 to report the shooting.

The shooting happened on Saturday in the Hanover Lakes community.

The couple’s two children were able to escape unharmed.

Police also released body camera video showing officers at the scene and attesting Fontanez.

Investigators said shots were also fired at police, but thankfully no officers were hurt.

Officials have not said what led up to the violence.

Fontanez is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder.

