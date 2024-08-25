Only on 9: Video shows police response to deadly St. Cloud shooting

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Neighbors in the Saint Cloud community are still in shock after a domestic violence disturbance call became deadly Saturday evening.

A man allegedly killed a woman inside their home and exchanged fire with police when they arrived.

“You never know what goes on behind closed doors. It’s really sad,” said Jamie, who lives near where the shooting happened.

A new exclusive video obtained by Channel 9 shows the moment law enforcement arrived at the scene. In the footage, Police vehicles block part of the street as officers race down the road.

A second video shows the police response from another angle – two law enforcement agents wearing bulletproof vests and carrying guns are seen making their way to the scene.

“We were actually at our community pool, and we were trying to come home. And our neighbor called to say there was some police activity here, in our yard, and weapons were drawn,” said Jamie.

The shooting happened on Nottel Drive, inside the Hanover Lakes community in Saint Cloud.

“Our officers went through the front door and tried to make contact with residents inside; they were fired upon,” said Douglas Goerke, Saint Cloud Chief of Police.

Across the street, bullet holes were left after the shootout. Investigators say they used a drone and a cellphone to communicate with the suspect. “Once the drone was put inside the residence, it was also fired upon,” said Chief Goerke. “After several hours of phone conversation, they were able to get him to come out and surrender peacefully.”

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Jose Manuel Otero Fontanez, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

While the investigation unfolds, neighbors say they are concerned for their community. “It’s sad, especially here, because our neighborhood is brand-new. It’s really sad to see it happening so fast,” said a resident at the scene who did not want to be identified.

