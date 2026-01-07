Video shows takedown of suspected retail thief in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange released a new video of them taking down a suspected retail thief.

Port Orange police chased and tackled Clarence Collmar on accusations of theft.

Collmar allegedly stole from stores, including Kohl’s on Taylor Road.

During the police chase, officers apprehended Collmar and discovered items linked to the theft in his backpack.

He now faces multiple charges related to theft and resisting arrest.

Collmar’s actions during the chase were described as resistant, resulting in further charges.

