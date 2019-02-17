  • UPDATE: Videos show panic inside Orlando International Airport during attempted security breach

    By: James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Operations at Orlando International Airport are back to normal after travelers thought someone pulled out a gun Saturday.

    Orlando police said Ryan Mills is accused of trying to rush past security at the airport around noon.

    During the incident, Mills allegedly reached into his pocket while being arrested and bystanders shouted that he had a gun, police said.

    This caused a chaotic scene near the security checkpoint and throughout the airport.

    One picture shared with WFTV News shows a man surrounded by TSA agents and police after the panic broke out.

    While that was happening, police say people in the security line panicked and ran past the checkpoints.
    Some people were even hurt.

    TSA had to shut down the screening, and once it was restarted, the delays stacked up.

    It took about five hours for flights to get back on track at OIA, airport officials said.

    Officers said the suspect was taken in for a mental health evaluation under the state's Baker Act.

    Travelers inside the airport took to social media and shared photos and videos of the incident.

