UPDATE: Videos show panic inside Orlando International Airport during attempted security breach

ORLANDO, Fla. - Operations at Orlando International Airport are back to normal after travelers thought someone pulled out a gun Saturday .

Orlando police said Ryan Mills is accused of trying to rush past security at the airport around noon.

During the incident, Mills allegedly reached into his pocket while being arrested and bystanders shouted that he had a gun, police said.

This caused a chaotic scene near the security checkpoint and throughout the airport.

One picture shared with WFTV News shows a man surrounded by TSA agents and police after the panic broke out.

While that was happening, police say people in the security line panicked and ran past the checkpoints.

Some people were even hurt.

TSA had to shut down the screening, and once it was restarted, the delays stacked up.

It took about five hours for flights to get back on track at OIA, airport officials said.

Officers said the suspect was taken in for a mental health evaluation under the state's Baker Act.

Travelers inside the airport took to social media and shared photos and videos of the incident.

Update: The West Checkpoint is fully operational but delays continue as the TSA works to safely and efficiently screen passengers. Please arrive early to the airport if you have a scheduled flight this afternoon and check with your airline for flight status updates. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019

At 12:12 pm, a male attempted to enter the west checkpoint area of the airport. While attempting to arrest the subject, he reached into his pocket. Unknown persons at the screening area yelled the subject had a gun, which caused panic in the screening area. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 16, 2019

